Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 457
13
Michael Welch, Yves Engler, Matthew Ehret
 The Pauly Show
Jan. 16, 2025, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour with Justin Trudeau announcing he will soon resign as Prime Minister, and as the Liberal party leader, we will be taking a close look at his record in power, and casting a similar look at what the leader who succeeds him will be like. In our first half hour, we are joined by author and activist Yves Engler who looks at Trudeau and some of the leadership candidates in terms of their foreign policy. Then in our second half hour, we will talk to researcher and analyst Matthew Ehret
at the deep historical and political perspective in terms of the characters who helped bring Trudeau to the stage, and the battles that have played out within the party itself leading them to what Trudeau is doing now.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:01 1 Jan. 16, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 