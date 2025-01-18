Musical waves from the Caribbean (or the Gulf Of America as somebody calls it). We start with a new spin from Guadaloupe's Dowdelin. Alex Cuba does it all on his latest, Voce De Mi Familia, California Dreaming in Vladivostok and roots reggae from Hawaii (which would make an adorable province don't you think?). World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dowdelin - Something Going On Al-Qasar - Sham System Alex Cuba - A La Loma De Bel CANCON Caracol - Infini feat. Mike Clay CANCON Altin Gun - Leylim Ley Ani Cordero - Es Amor Mumiy Troll - California Dreaming Sami Galbi - Dakchi Hani Batuk - Vida ft. Nandi Ndlovu The Green - Mama Roots (feat. J. Boog) Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley - Dey Alpacas Collective - Movefeze (feat. Neg Madnick) Klik & Frik - El Plan (Cyma Remix) The Ratchets - The Way Things Are (Glory Bound) Kidso - Ylva