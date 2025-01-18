The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 16, 2025, midnight

Musical waves from the Caribbean (or the Gulf Of America as somebody calls it). We start with a new spin from Guadaloupe's Dowdelin. Alex Cuba does it all on his latest, Voce De Mi Familia, California Dreaming in Vladivostok and roots reggae from Hawaii (which would make an adorable province don't you think?). World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dowdelin - Something Going On
Al-Qasar - Sham System
Alex Cuba - A La Loma De Bel CANCON
Caracol - Infini feat. Mike Clay CANCON
Altin Gun - Leylim Ley
Ani Cordero - Es Amor
Mumiy Troll - California Dreaming
Sami Galbi - Dakchi Hani
Batuk - Vida ft. Nandi Ndlovu
The Green - Mama Roots (feat. J. Boog)
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley - Dey
Alpacas Collective - Movefeze (feat. Neg Madnick)
Klik & Frik - El Plan (Cyma Remix)
The Ratchets - The Way Things Are (​Glory Bound)
Kidso - Ylva

59:34

World Beat Canada Radio January 18 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:34 1 Jan. 16, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:34  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 