Budapest's Firkin take us to the Carpathians for a different Highland Games. Meanwhile, Way Out West, Tiller's Folly debut Pioneer Days, and The East Pointers are back with Anniversary. Peatbog Faeries share one for Wacko King Hacko and Sons Of Southern Ulster take a trancendant turn, pointing to Polaris. No two stars are the same this week on Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Highland Games Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98 Tiller's Folly - Pioneer Days CANCON The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON Iain Copeland - Family MacBough Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti Hackensaw Boys - Happy For Us Lunasa - The Ballivanich Reel Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON Peatbog Faeries - Wacko King Hako Sons Of Southern Ulster - Polaris Siochain - Billy Sullivan's Final Skyrie - Raggle Taggle Gypsy Trio Ged - West Country