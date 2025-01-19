The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 16, 2025, midnight
Budapest's Firkin take us to the Carpathians for a different Highland Games. Meanwhile, Way Out West, Tiller's Folly debut Pioneer Days, and The East Pointers are back with Anniversary. Peatbog Faeries share one for Wacko King Hacko and Sons Of Southern Ulster take a trancendant turn, pointing to Polaris. No two stars are the same this week on Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Highland Games
Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98
Tiller's Folly - Pioneer Days CANCON
The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON
Iain Copeland - Family MacBough
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
Hackensaw Boys - Happy For Us
Lunasa - The Ballivanich Reel
Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me​ CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - Wacko King Hako
Sons Of Southern Ulster - Polaris
Siochain - Billy Sullivan's Final
Skyrie - Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Trio Ged - West Country

Vancouver, BC, Canada
