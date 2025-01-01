Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- A ceasefire in the war on Gaza has been announced, but not yet implemented. An interview with Oliver McTernan, mediator and founder of Forward Thinking, an NGO addressing issues in the Middle East. He speculates on why Israel has stalled on ratifying the ceasefire. He talks about the roles played by Netanyahu, Trump, and Biden. He points out that the deal is a truce not a permanent ceasefire, and that Trump may be better at controlling the situations in the region.



From FRANCE- First a numerical summary of the death and destruction in Gaza. Then Israeli press reviews on the deal with Palestine, the fate of the hostages, and acceptance of Trump's influence. In his final days of office, Joe Biden has removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the inauguration of President Maduro in Venezuela, while Joe Biden announced a $25 million bounty for the arrest of the president.



From JAPAN- In South Korea people are in the streets as political uncertainty continues- the former president refuses to testify while held in detention. The Chinese president has called for greater cooperation with the EU. Vietnam and Russia agreed to cooperating on the development of nuclear power. The PM of Greenland reiterated that their country is not for sale. The UN Secretary-General Guterres says the world faces four major challenges in the year ahead.





