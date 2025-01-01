The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, France, Japan, Germany, Cuba, Greenland, Israel, Occupied Palestine,Militarism, China, Nuclear power
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Jan. 16, 2025, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, France 24, Cuba, and Japan.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250117.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- A ceasefire in the war on Gaza has been announced, but not yet implemented. An interview with Oliver McTernan, mediator and founder of Forward Thinking, an NGO addressing issues in the Middle East. He speculates on why Israel has stalled on ratifying the ceasefire. He talks about the roles played by Netanyahu, Trump, and Biden. He points out that the deal is a truce not a permanent ceasefire, and that Trump may be better at controlling the situations in the region.

From FRANCE- First a numerical summary of the death and destruction in Gaza. Then Israeli press reviews on the deal with Palestine, the fate of the hostages, and acceptance of Trump's influence. In his final days of office, Joe Biden has removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the inauguration of President Maduro in Venezuela, while Joe Biden announced a $25 million bounty for the arrest of the president.

From JAPAN- In South Korea people are in the streets as political uncertainty continues- the former president refuses to testify while held in detention. The Chinese president has called for greater cooperation with the EU. Vietnam and Russia agreed to cooperating on the development of nuclear power. The PM of Greenland reiterated that their country is not for sale. The UN Secretary-General Guterres says the world faces four major challenges in the year ahead.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace becomes a circus."
-- Turkish Proverb

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Jan. 16, 2025
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 Jan. 16, 2025
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 