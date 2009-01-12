Summary: Ed Reinhart alias Earl Dixon, has been “boogying” his way around Mendocino County for over three decades. He has been calling himself “Rico Suave” since his last trip to Ecuador. Reinhart is best know as the king of boogie-woogie and blues. With his release in the mid 90′s of “Got Some On My Fingers”, which featured tunes he crafted, the CD was a regional hit with all of his fans and it established him as a musical force locally. He has been the front man for many local boogie/R&B bands including the “Burning Sensations”. Recently Reinhart has been living in Italy and Virginia, we began our visit by asking him what had taken him to live away from Mendocino over the last few years.



Ed Reinhart visited the Radio Curious studio on the January 12, 2009. The book he recommends is “The Pillars of the Earth,” by Ken Follett.