The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Living in the BIG City
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Jan. 17, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café that’s Lenny Kravitz expressing his love for that concrete jungle we know as New York City. So welcome to the program, I’m your host Scott Clark broadcasting from the street corner just outside the café today for episode 418, something we’re calling Living in the Big City. We pull our music mix from 44 years, each tune in the set gives us another glimpse into, you guessed it, big city living. Listen for The City Sleeps, MC 900 Ft. Jesus from 1991, City of Blinding Lights from U2, Forbidden City, by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros, Rock City from the Kings of Leon, and ahh you get the idea. Then near the bottom of the hour we’ll catch a ride in the Sonic Café time machine back to 1966, listen for The Lovin’ Spoonful, with Summer in the City. We’ll also drop in a few comedy shorts about life in the big city, And oh before we forget, a great big city welcome to our newest sponsor, the City Zoo. The place where animals live in rooms painted to look like there natural habitat, which is kind of a metaphor for ahh living in the big city. Yea, from 1979 this is In The City, music from the Eagles, and we’re the Sonic Café
Song 1: New York City
Artist: Lenny Kravitz
LP: Strut
Yr: 2014
Song 2: In The City
Artist: The Eagles
LP: The Long Run
Yr: 1979
Song 3: The City Sleeps
Artist: MC 900 Ft. Jesus
LP: Welcome To My Dream
Yr: 1991
Song 4: City Of Blinding Lights
Artist: U2
LP: How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb
Yr. 2004
Song 5: All Alone In The Big City
Artist: David & David
LP: Boomtown
Yr: 1986
Song 6: Forbidden City
Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
LP: Assembly
Yr: 1999
Song 7: Rock City
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: Mechanical Bull
Year: 2013
Song 8: Summer In The City
Artist: The Lovin' Spoonful
LP: Summer In The City
Yr: 1966
Song 9: Night in the City
Artist: Electric Light Orchestra
LP: Burning Bright
Yr: 1992
Song 10: The City Zoo
Artist: Cities Skyline Commercials
LP: Cities Skyline Commercials
Yr:
Song 11: Inner City Blues
Artist: Living Colour
LP: Shade
Yr: 2017
Song 12: City's Face
Artist: Future Islands
LP: As Long As You Are
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Sunken City
Artist: Les Baxter
LP: Jewels of the Sea
Yr: 2011
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 