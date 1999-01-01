Sonic Café that’s Lenny Kravitz expressing his love for that concrete jungle we know as New York City. So welcome to the program, I’m your host Scott Clark broadcasting from the street corner just outside the café today for episode 418, something we’re calling Living in the Big City. We pull our music mix from 44 years, each tune in the set gives us another glimpse into, you guessed it, big city living. Listen for The City Sleeps, MC 900 Ft. Jesus from 1991, City of Blinding Lights from U2, Forbidden City, by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros, Rock City from the Kings of Leon, and ahh you get the idea. Then near the bottom of the hour we’ll catch a ride in the Sonic Café time machine back to 1966, listen for The Lovin’ Spoonful, with Summer in the City. We’ll also drop in a few comedy shorts about life in the big city, And oh before we forget, a great big city welcome to our newest sponsor, the City Zoo. The place where animals live in rooms painted to look like there natural habitat, which is kind of a metaphor for ahh living in the big city. Yea, from 1979 this is In The City, music from the Eagles, and we’re the Sonic Café
Song 1: New York City Artist: Lenny Kravitz LP: Strut Yr: 2014 Song 2: In The City Artist: The Eagles LP: The Long Run Yr: 1979 Song 3: The City Sleeps Artist: MC 900 Ft. Jesus LP: Welcome To My Dream Yr: 1991 Song 4: City Of Blinding Lights Artist: U2 LP: How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb Yr. 2004 Song 5: All Alone In The Big City Artist: David & David LP: Boomtown Yr: 1986 Song 6: Forbidden City Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros LP: Assembly Yr: 1999 Song 7: Rock City Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: Mechanical Bull Year: 2013 Song 8: Summer In The City Artist: The Lovin' Spoonful LP: Summer In The City Yr: 1966 Song 9: Night in the City Artist: Electric Light Orchestra LP: Burning Bright Yr: 1992 Song 10: The City Zoo Artist: Cities Skyline Commercials LP: Cities Skyline Commercials Yr: Song 11: Inner City Blues Artist: Living Colour LP: Shade Yr: 2017 Song 12: City's Face Artist: Future Islands LP: As Long As You Are Yr: 2020 Song 13: Sunken City Artist: Les Baxter LP: Jewels of the Sea Yr: 2011
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)