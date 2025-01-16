The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
State Of The City reports
Royals and the Ripper - Murdoch media poison; LA property scam fires; Yemen's Mizrahi Jews vs. Ashkanazi Zionists
Jan. 17, 2025

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Don DeBar Trump 2.0, Jimmy Carter, LA wildfires and the new 'WEF feudalism' - 01:00:00
#3 - Michaela Smith on Fact Checkers, NATO's Mark Rute, Dutch nationalism - 01:00:00
#4 - Judith Brown, on Fact Checkers Yemen, Israel and the Middle East - 01:00:00
#5 - MI5 Special Branch, Spy Cops and the Media, Stephen Dorril, Laurie Flynn (2021) - 01:15:00
#6 - PM Sir Keir Starmer's VISION for an AI driven UK - 00:40:00
#7 - Ben Rubin secret programme to digitise Britain, UK Column Brent Hoberman, Founders Factory - 00:30:00
#8 - Allan Francovich Alternative Views, making On Company Business CIA film (1982) - 01:00:00
#9 - Christopher Story, EU is corrupt, the 4th Reich Organised Crime Gang (Oct 2009) - 00:25:00
#10 - Volker Reusing, Bilderberg exposed in Dresden 3, EU plan to censor & privatise police, civil service & armies - 00:20:00
#11 - Gordon Lewis, Imber Then & Now, 1942 cover-up, 1943 evacuation, 1961 protest and Imber opening times - 01:00:00
#12 - Stephen Knight, Jack The Ripper The Final Solution (1980) - 00:40:00
#13 - Make Orwell Fiction Again God v Globalism Russell Brand John Campbell You were Warned - 00:10:00

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2025/01/16/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-223/

