Summary:

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Don DeBar Trump 2.0, Jimmy Carter, LA wildfires and the new 'WEF feudalism' - 01:00:00

#3 - Michaela Smith on Fact Checkers, NATO's Mark Rute, Dutch nationalism - 01:00:00

#4 - Judith Brown, on Fact Checkers Yemen, Israel and the Middle East - 01:00:00

#5 - MI5 Special Branch, Spy Cops and the Media, Stephen Dorril, Laurie Flynn (2021) - 01:15:00

#6 - PM Sir Keir Starmer's VISION for an AI driven UK - 00:40:00

#7 - Ben Rubin secret programme to digitise Britain, UK Column Brent Hoberman, Founders Factory - 00:30:00

#8 - Allan Francovich Alternative Views, making On Company Business CIA film (1982) - 01:00:00

#9 - Christopher Story, EU is corrupt, the 4th Reich Organised Crime Gang (Oct 2009) - 00:25:00

#10 - Volker Reusing, Bilderberg exposed in Dresden 3, EU plan to censor & privatise police, civil service & armies - 00:20:00

#11 - Gordon Lewis, Imber Then & Now, 1942 cover-up, 1943 evacuation, 1961 protest and Imber opening times - 01:00:00

#12 - Stephen Knight, Jack The Ripper The Final Solution (1980) - 00:40:00

#13 - Make Orwell Fiction Again God v Globalism Russell Brand John Campbell You were Warned - 00:10:00



https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2025/01/16/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-223/