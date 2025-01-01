Listening to the founder of DropSite News, Jeremy Skahill, about the ceasefire agreement in Gaza – Sami Al Aryan the Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul’s Zaym University, and journalist Mohammad Shahada is a big contributor to this analysis of the ceasefire Agreement.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
Listening to the founder of DropSite News, Jeremy Skahill, about the ceasefire agreement in Gaza – Sami Al Aryan the Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul’s Zaym University, and journalist Mohammad Shahada is a big contributor to this analysis of the ceasefire Agreement