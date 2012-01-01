Backbeat keeps rollin' along this week. We've got the Swanee River Boys (pictured) giving us a surprisingly hip gospel boogie, David Vest does a rollicking update on a song that's over a hundred years old, and there's the usual mix of blues, country jazz and gospel that you don't hear on the radio Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Ella Mae Morse - Early In The Morning 1948 Swanee River Boys - Gloryland Boogie 1953 Lonnie Johnson - Working Man's Blues 1948 Fats Waller and His Buddies - Harlem Fuss 1929 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Stay on the Right Side Sister 1936 The Bright Lights - I Just Rose To Tell You 1948 Percy Mayfield - Leary Blues 1949 Blue Moon Marquee - Lowlands 2022 Junior Gordon - Blow Wind Blow 1956 Rusty & Doug Kershaw - Hey Mae 1958 George Jones & Margie Singleton - Did I Ever Tell You 1961 Lucky Millinder And His Orchestra - Shorty's Got To Go 1946 David Vest - Shake What You Got 2012 The Swan Silvertones - Traveling On 1956 Little Walter - Hate To See You Go 1955 Benny Ingram - Jello Sal 1958 The Avalons - Love Me 1956 Mabel Scott & Maxwell Davis and His Orchestra - Wailin' Daddy 1952 Big Bob Dougherty & Orchestra - Big Bob's Boogie 1951