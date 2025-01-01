The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Tracksledding - Winter 2025 Instrumentals show
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Jan. 19, 2025, midnight
1. heneversleepz - Packed Rich
2. Trackrunners (inSTEMental) - Grap Luva
3. Daddy Bug - Wizdumb
4. In The House (instrumental) - Pete Rock
5. Golden Era - Slimline Mutha
6. Used to - Dirty Hairy
7. Her Feelings are Real - DSmooth
8. Be Happy (instrumental) - Poke (of the Trackmasters)
9. How It's Done - Mike Flips & Seize
10. Remember We remix (instrumental) - Salaam Remi
11. Little Brother (inSTEMental) - Jaydee (J Dilla)
12. Hopeful - AJMW
13. Channel Surfing - Konteks
14. Nightshift - Funkychild
15. Outra Vez - Jon Deliz
16. Sun Chariot of the Sun Goddess - Dialog
17. Iridescence - Lex (de Kalhex)
18. Ghost - NavyDaProducer
19. Come On Yall - Carlskee
20. Bubblin - LESKY & close2U
21. Lil Baguette - aronsmith, Kasper Rietkerk and cocabona
22. Sledding - KLIM Beats
23. Colossal - Gas Lab & Ian Ewing
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Download Program Podcast
00:57:53 1 Jan. 14, 2025
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:53  192Kbps mp3
(106.0MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 