1. heneversleepz - Packed Rich 2. Trackrunners (inSTEMental) - Grap Luva 3. Daddy Bug - Wizdumb 4. In The House (instrumental) - Pete Rock 5. Golden Era - Slimline Mutha 6. Used to - Dirty Hairy 7. Her Feelings are Real - DSmooth 8. Be Happy (instrumental) - Poke (of the Trackmasters) 9. How It's Done - Mike Flips & Seize 10. Remember We remix (instrumental) - Salaam Remi 11. Little Brother (inSTEMental) - Jaydee (J Dilla) 12. Hopeful - AJMW 13. Channel Surfing - Konteks 14. Nightshift - Funkychild 15. Outra Vez - Jon Deliz 16. Sun Chariot of the Sun Goddess - Dialog 17. Iridescence - Lex (de Kalhex) 18. Ghost - NavyDaProducer 19. Come On Yall - Carlskee 20. Bubblin - LESKY & close2U 21. Lil Baguette - aronsmith, Kasper Rietkerk and cocabona 22. Sledding - KLIM Beats 23. Colossal - Gas Lab & Ian Ewing
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
