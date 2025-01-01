The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
straight science news we need to hear
Weekly Program
Ari Feinberg, Paul Beckwith, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Jan. 19, 2025, midnight
Remember Romans becoming stupider due to Lead in their plates and goblets? Mercury poisoning drifts to the farthest corners, even the Poles - and reduces IQ just like Lead. Scientist Ari Feinberg from The Spanish National Research Council explains Mercury in the stratosphere. On January 10th, five major institutes reported 2024 was definitely the hottest year ever recorded. We just smashed through major milestones in climate change. Canadian climate scientist Paul Beckwith and I thrash through the latest greenhouse news.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:10 for inserting station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250122 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Jan. 19, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250122 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Jan. 19, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 250122 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Jan. 19, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 