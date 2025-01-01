Summary: Remember Romans becoming stupider due to Lead in their plates and goblets? Mercury poisoning drifts to the farthest corners, even the Poles - and reduces IQ just like Lead. Scientist Ari Feinberg from The Spanish National Research Council explains Mercury in the stratosphere. On January 10th, five major institutes reported 2024 was definitely the hottest year ever recorded. We just smashed through major milestones in climate change. Canadian climate scientist Paul Beckwith and I thrash through the latest greenhouse news.