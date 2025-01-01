The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Jan. 20, 2025, midnight
We feature LA area musician Rasheed Ali, a familiar voice on UpFront Soul, as we hold those affected by the LA wildfires in our hearts.
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
The Blackbyrds Party Land Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Eddie Harris It's All Right Now Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology
Rufus Thomas The Funky Penguin The Funky Penguin
Batsumi Lishonile (1977 Version) Batsumi
Complex Soundz God is Love "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"
Geraldo Pino "Man Pass Man, Iron de Cut Iron" Heavy Heavy Heavy
Black on White Affair "Bold Soul Sister, Bold Soul Brother" Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75
"Bernard ""Pretty"" Purdie" Soul Clappin' Soul Drums
L.A. Carnival "Color (Original 7"" Version)" VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1
George The Shangri-Las Remember (Walking in the Sand) The Leader Of The Pack
Nina Simone In The Morning The Very Best Of Nina Simone 1967-1972 - Sugar In My Bowl
Bobbi Humphrey Blacks and Blues Blacks and Blues
Nikki Giovanni Butterflies / I Remember The Way I Feel
Miles Davis In a Silent Way The Complete in a Silent Way Sessions
1968 with Rasheed Ali When I Get Down "1968: Love, Soul & Devotion"
1968 with Rasheed Ali Twenty-Four Seven 1968 Soul Power
King Tubby Skanking Dub King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown
Desmond Dekker Israelites It Mek
Jackie Mittoo North of the Sun Essential Jackie Mittoo
George Benson Chicken Giblets Benson Burner
Don Covay Standing in the Grits Line Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection]
JoJo And The Fugitives Chips - Chicken - Banana Split Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974
Fela Kuti My Lady Frustration The '69 Los Angeles Sessions
Joy Harjo Why Is Beauty? I Pray For My Enemies
Anthony Joseph Swing Praxis The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives
ENDRECHERI MYND
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul202503h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Jan. 20, 2025
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 