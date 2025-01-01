We feature LA area musician Rasheed Ali, a familiar voice on UpFront Soul, as we hold those affected by the LA wildfires in our hearts.
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night The Blackbyrds Party Land Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Eddie Harris It's All Right Now Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Rufus Thomas The Funky Penguin The Funky Penguin Batsumi Lishonile (1977 Version) Batsumi Complex Soundz God is Love "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983" Geraldo Pino "Man Pass Man, Iron de Cut Iron" Heavy Heavy Heavy Black on White Affair "Bold Soul Sister, Bold Soul Brother" Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75 "Bernard ""Pretty"" Purdie" Soul Clappin' Soul Drums L.A. Carnival "Color (Original 7"" Version)" VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1 George The Shangri-Las Remember (Walking in the Sand) The Leader Of The Pack Nina Simone In The Morning The Very Best Of Nina Simone 1967-1972 - Sugar In My Bowl Bobbi Humphrey Blacks and Blues Blacks and Blues Nikki Giovanni Butterflies / I Remember The Way I Feel Miles Davis In a Silent Way The Complete in a Silent Way Sessions 1968 with Rasheed Ali When I Get Down "1968: Love, Soul & Devotion" 1968 with Rasheed Ali Twenty-Four Seven 1968 Soul Power King Tubby Skanking Dub King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown Desmond Dekker Israelites It Mek Jackie Mittoo North of the Sun Essential Jackie Mittoo George Benson Chicken Giblets Benson Burner Don Covay Standing in the Grits Line Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection] JoJo And The Fugitives Chips - Chicken - Banana Split Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 Fela Kuti My Lady Frustration The '69 Los Angeles Sessions Joy Harjo Why Is Beauty? I Pray For My Enemies Anthony Joseph Swing Praxis The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives ENDRECHERI MYND Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985