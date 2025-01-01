Notes: Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

The Blackbyrds Party Land Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

Eddie Harris It's All Right Now Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology

Rufus Thomas The Funky Penguin The Funky Penguin

Batsumi Lishonile (1977 Version) Batsumi

Complex Soundz God is Love "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"

Geraldo Pino "Man Pass Man, Iron de Cut Iron" Heavy Heavy Heavy

Black on White Affair "Bold Soul Sister, Bold Soul Brother" Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75

"Bernard ""Pretty"" Purdie" Soul Clappin' Soul Drums

L.A. Carnival "Color (Original 7"" Version)" VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1

George The Shangri-Las Remember (Walking in the Sand) The Leader Of The Pack

Nina Simone In The Morning The Very Best Of Nina Simone 1967-1972 - Sugar In My Bowl

Bobbi Humphrey Blacks and Blues Blacks and Blues

Nikki Giovanni Butterflies / I Remember The Way I Feel

Miles Davis In a Silent Way The Complete in a Silent Way Sessions

1968 with Rasheed Ali When I Get Down "1968: Love, Soul & Devotion"

1968 with Rasheed Ali Twenty-Four Seven 1968 Soul Power

King Tubby Skanking Dub King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown

Desmond Dekker Israelites It Mek

Jackie Mittoo North of the Sun Essential Jackie Mittoo

George Benson Chicken Giblets Benson Burner

Don Covay Standing in the Grits Line Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection]

JoJo And The Fugitives Chips - Chicken - Banana Split Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974

Fela Kuti My Lady Frustration The '69 Los Angeles Sessions

Joy Harjo Why Is Beauty? I Pray For My Enemies

Anthony Joseph Swing Praxis The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

ENDRECHERI MYND

Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985