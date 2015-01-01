The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Jan. 19, 2025, midnight


War, “H2Overture”
from Platinum Jazz
Avenue Records - 1977

Grover Washington, Jr., “Mister Magic”
from Mister Magic
Motown - 1975

Rotary Connection, “I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun (Remastered)”
from Hey, Love
Geffen - 1971

Cymande, “Dove”
from Cymande
Partisan Records - 1972

Dorothy Norwood, “Anyhow Lord (feat. The Combined Choirs Of Atlanta, GA.)”
from The Bell Didn't Toll (feat. The Combined Choirs Of Atlanta, GA.)
Savoy Records - 1965

Rev. James Cleveland, “Get Right Church”
from The Love Of God
Phoenix

The Violinaires, “Another Year”
from I'm going to serve the lord
Checker

Rev. Cleophus Robinson, “Shady Green Pastures”
from He Did It All
Peacock

Rev. Cleophus Robinson, “In the Garden”
from He Did It All
Peacock

Rev Martin Luther King Jr, “Historic Speech Delivered in Wash D.C. August 28, 1963”
from Funeral Services
Brotherhood Records

Dr. C.J. Johnson and his Family, “Hold The Line”
from Old Time Song Service - Recorded Live in Atlanta GA
SAVOY - 1976

The Sensational Nightingales, “My Sisters and Brothers”
from My Sisters and Brothers
ABC

The Famous Caravans, “Rough Side of the Mountain”
from The Famous Caravans Sing
Gospel Record Co

The D.C. Aires, “The Long Road”
from If you Don't Want To Serve The Lord
HOB - Scepter

The Consolers, “The Old Hands of Mine”
from Greatest Hits
Nashboro Records

The Consolers, “Don't Let Nothing Shake Your Faith”
from Greatest Hits
Nashboro Records

The Neville Brothers, “Sitting In Limbo”
from Treacherous
RHINO

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I Have a Dream speech”
from Funeral Services
Brotherhood Records

John Coltrane & Alice Coltrane, “Living Space”
from Infinity
Impulse

Jimi Hendrix, “Somewhere over the Rainbow”
from Crash landing
Reprise

Curtis Mayfield, “People Get Ready (Live at Bitter End, NYC)”
from Curtis LIVE!
Warner - 2020

The Edge of Daybreak, “Eyes of Love”
from Eyes of Love
Numero Group - 2015

The Stylistics, “People Make the World Go Round”
from The Best of the Stylistics
AVCO - 1976

Marvin Gaye, “What's Going On LIVE at the Kennedy Center”
from What's Going On: Live
UNI/MOTOWN - 2019

