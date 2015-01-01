Notes:



War, “H2Overture”

from Platinum Jazz

Avenue Records - 1977



Grover Washington, Jr., “Mister Magic”

from Mister Magic

Motown - 1975



Rotary Connection, “I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun (Remastered)”

from Hey, Love

Geffen - 1971



Cymande, “Dove”

from Cymande

Partisan Records - 1972



Dorothy Norwood, “Anyhow Lord (feat. The Combined Choirs Of Atlanta, GA.)”

from The Bell Didn't Toll (feat. The Combined Choirs Of Atlanta, GA.)

Savoy Records - 1965



Rev. James Cleveland, “Get Right Church”

from The Love Of God

Phoenix



The Violinaires, “Another Year”

from I'm going to serve the lord

Checker



Rev. Cleophus Robinson, “Shady Green Pastures”

from He Did It All

Peacock



Rev. Cleophus Robinson, “In the Garden”

from He Did It All

Peacock



Rev Martin Luther King Jr, “Historic Speech Delivered in Wash D.C. August 28, 1963”

from Funeral Services

Brotherhood Records



Dr. C.J. Johnson and his Family, “Hold The Line”

from Old Time Song Service - Recorded Live in Atlanta GA

SAVOY - 1976



The Sensational Nightingales, “My Sisters and Brothers”

from My Sisters and Brothers

ABC



The Famous Caravans, “Rough Side of the Mountain”

from The Famous Caravans Sing

Gospel Record Co



The D.C. Aires, “The Long Road”

from If you Don't Want To Serve The Lord

HOB - Scepter



The Consolers, “The Old Hands of Mine”

from Greatest Hits

Nashboro Records



The Consolers, “Don't Let Nothing Shake Your Faith”

from Greatest Hits

Nashboro Records



The Neville Brothers, “Sitting In Limbo”

from Treacherous

RHINO



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I Have a Dream speech”

from Funeral Services

Brotherhood Records



John Coltrane & Alice Coltrane, “Living Space”

from Infinity

Impulse



Jimi Hendrix, “Somewhere over the Rainbow”

from Crash landing

Reprise



Curtis Mayfield, “People Get Ready (Live at Bitter End, NYC)”

from Curtis LIVE!

Warner - 2020



The Edge of Daybreak, “Eyes of Love”

from Eyes of Love

Numero Group - 2015



The Stylistics, “People Make the World Go Round”

from The Best of the Stylistics

AVCO - 1976



Marvin Gaye, “What's Going On LIVE at the Kennedy Center”

from What's Going On: Live

UNI/MOTOWN - 2019

