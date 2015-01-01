|
War, “H2Overture”
from Platinum Jazz
Avenue Records - 1977
Grover Washington, Jr., “Mister Magic”
from Mister Magic
Motown - 1975
Rotary Connection, “I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun (Remastered)”
from Hey, Love
Geffen - 1971
Cymande, “Dove”
from Cymande
Partisan Records - 1972
Dorothy Norwood, “Anyhow Lord (feat. The Combined Choirs Of Atlanta, GA.)”
from The Bell Didn't Toll (feat. The Combined Choirs Of Atlanta, GA.)
Savoy Records - 1965
Rev. James Cleveland, “Get Right Church”
from The Love Of God
Phoenix
The Violinaires, “Another Year”
from I'm going to serve the lord
Checker
Rev. Cleophus Robinson, “Shady Green Pastures”
from He Did It All
Peacock
Rev. Cleophus Robinson, “In the Garden”
from He Did It All
Peacock
Rev Martin Luther King Jr, “Historic Speech Delivered in Wash D.C. August 28, 1963”
from Funeral Services
Brotherhood Records
Dr. C.J. Johnson and his Family, “Hold The Line”
from Old Time Song Service - Recorded Live in Atlanta GA
SAVOY - 1976
The Sensational Nightingales, “My Sisters and Brothers”
from My Sisters and Brothers
ABC
The Famous Caravans, “Rough Side of the Mountain”
from The Famous Caravans Sing
Gospel Record Co
The D.C. Aires, “The Long Road”
from If you Don't Want To Serve The Lord
HOB - Scepter
The Consolers, “The Old Hands of Mine”
from Greatest Hits
Nashboro Records
The Consolers, “Don't Let Nothing Shake Your Faith”
from Greatest Hits
Nashboro Records
The Neville Brothers, “Sitting In Limbo”
from Treacherous
RHINO
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I Have a Dream speech”
from Funeral Services
Brotherhood Records
John Coltrane & Alice Coltrane, “Living Space”
from Infinity
Impulse
Jimi Hendrix, “Somewhere over the Rainbow”
from Crash landing
Reprise
Curtis Mayfield, “People Get Ready (Live at Bitter End, NYC)”
from Curtis LIVE!
Warner - 2020
The Edge of Daybreak, “Eyes of Love”
from Eyes of Love
Numero Group - 2015
The Stylistics, “People Make the World Go Round”
from The Best of the Stylistics
AVCO - 1976
Marvin Gaye, “What's Going On LIVE at the Kennedy Center”
from What's Going On: Live
UNI/MOTOWN - 2019