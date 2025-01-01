Summary: In this episode of The Buck Starts Here, Kyle and Eric dive into the remarkable life and legacy of John Adams, the often-overlooked second president of the United States. From his early days as a principled lawyer to his pivotal role in the Revolution and his presidency, they unpack the complexities of a man whose moral convictions shaped the nation’s future.

The conversation takes a deep dive into Adams’ defense of British soldiers after the Boston Massacre—an act of integrity that set the stage for his role in the Revolution. They also explore his partnership with Abigail Adams, whose wisdom and influence were instrumental in his career, as well as the philosophical foundations Adams championed that continue to resonate in American governance.

