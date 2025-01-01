The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Buck Starts Here
Revolution, Resilience, and the Roots of American Governance
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Jan. 20, 2025, midnight
In this episode of The Buck Starts Here, Kyle and Eric dive into the remarkable life and legacy of John Adams, the often-overlooked second president of the United States. From his early days as a principled lawyer to his pivotal role in the Revolution and his presidency, they unpack the complexities of a man whose moral convictions shaped the nation’s future.
The conversation takes a deep dive into Adams’ defense of British soldiers after the Boston Massacre—an act of integrity that set the stage for his role in the Revolution. They also explore his partnership with Abigail Adams, whose wisdom and influence were instrumental in his career, as well as the philosophical foundations Adams championed that continue to resonate in American governance.
Buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum music:
"Fife and Drum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

John Adams - Pt. I Download Program Podcast
00:52:58 1 Dec. 21, 2025
 00:52:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 