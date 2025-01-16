This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast from January 16th, 2025, a day after negotiators announced a ceasefire agreement to end 15 months of war.
We hear from co-founder and co-director of We Are Not Numbers Ahmed Alnaouq about why he considers Gaza victorious. The Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer analyzes the details of the ceasefire agreement. And Shir Hever gives an update about what is happening in Israeli society and the growing global arms embargo against the genocidal state.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/