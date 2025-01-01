The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Fight Back Against a System in Decay
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Jan. 21, 2025, midnight
Presser ahead of rally and march. Undeterred by the extreme cold that morning people turned out determined to make a statement that they would resist the Trump Agenda and its
corporate and financial industry supporters. Speakers were from immigrant rights, human rights, worker rights and community control over the policing of their communities.
80 groups collectively issued their fight back declaration to the ruling class interests behind Trump. By the time the march stepped, taking the street on its way to Trump Tower about 2500 was their number; vocal and spirited their mood.
USCPN.org
CAARAPR.org
Announced by Dane Kovac of the Hanna Center, who spoke 5th; a free APP for mobile phones that enables a person challenged by an ICE agent to state their Legal Rights to the
agent in English along with important contacts to notify supporters for help. Instructions and information are provided in 20 languages.

"Know Your Rights 4 Immigrants" https://hanacenter.org

00:21:17 1 Jan. 20, 2025
Federal Plaza Chicago
