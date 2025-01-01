Summary: Presser ahead of rally and march. Undeterred by the extreme cold that morning people turned out determined to make a statement that they would resist the Trump Agenda and its

corporate and financial industry supporters. Speakers were from immigrant rights, human rights, worker rights and community control over the policing of their communities.

80 groups collectively issued their fight back declaration to the ruling class interests behind Trump. By the time the march stepped, taking the street on its way to Trump Tower about 2500 was their number; vocal and spirited their mood.

