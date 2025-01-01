Riggs Untied & Lakhiyia at Home & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-20-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Suzanne Bonamici; Becca Balint; Marlon Riggs; Essex Hemphill; Lakhiyia Hicks.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 21, 2025, midnight

Summary: Filmmaker Marlon Riggs and healer Lakhiyia speak truth to power; Turkey’s “family values” set the stage for queer oppression, more U.S.-based corporations bow to far-right threats and dump their workplace diversity programs, but Apple and Costo buck that corporate trend, a U.S. federal judge in Kentucky overrules Biden administration protections for queer students, and the U.S. House of Representatives tramples the rights of trans girls’ and women’s student athletes.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Marcos Najera and Sarah Montague, produced by Brian DeShazor. Features produced by Lucia Chappelle. Additional material: Martin Luther King, Jr. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Steve Miller Band; Sweet Honey in the Rock; Lakhiyia.

