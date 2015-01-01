The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Jan. 21, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Tonight is the Haberdasher’s B-Sides Bonanza. I have spent the last two weeks looking at lists, reading forums and blogs, and listening to terrific B-Sides to put together this week’s playlist.
While B-Sides are for the most part a thing of the past, I love a B-Side. I tried to include music from across all genres from artists from various decades. Here is a list of the A-Sides from tonight’s playlist. You’ll need to keep it tuned here to find out the artist and hear the B-Side.

1. Tired of Being Alone
2. My Cheri Amour
3. What’s the Matter with you Baby
4. Hold On I’m Coming
5. Let the Four Winds Blow
6. Skeet-Skat
7. Tutti Frutti
8. Promised Land
9. Bo Didley
10. She’s All I Got
11. I’m A Lover Not a Fighter
12. Rockaway beach
13. Anarchy in the UK
14. White Riot
15. X-Offender
16. I Don’t Mind
17. I Will Dare
18. Ride A White Swan
19. I Saw the Light
20. She Bangs the Drums
21. In Shreds
22. Beautiful Ones
23. Even Better than the Real Thing
24. Lithium
25. Space Oddity
26. Jealous Guy
27. Strutter
28. Kentucky Woman
29. Immigrant Song
30. You Talk Sunshine, I Breathe Fire
31. Paranoid
32. The Witch
33. Rocking Pneumonia
34. Stomp
35. California Dreaming
36. Let’s Do the Freddy
37. I Want you to be My Baby
38. All Day and All the Night
39. She’s About a Mover

I will also be giving away a pair of tickets to see Dan Bern this Friday night at the Richmond Music Hall.

The Haberdasher

Al Green Get Back Baby Green Is Blues Fat Possum
Stevie Wonder I Don't Know Why For Once in My Life UNI/MOTOWN
Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells Once Upon A Time Together (Bonus Track Version) Motown
Sam & Dave I Got Everything I Need Hold On, I'm Comin' Rhino Atlantic
Art Neville You Won't Do Right Wrong Number - The Neville Brothers Sing Hits Like Hook, Line, And Sinker, Get out of My Life, And More! Get Gone
Little Richard I'm Just a Lonely Guy The Fabulous Little Richard (Mono Version) BNF Collection
Chuck Berry The Things I Used to Do St. Louis to Liverpool Geffen
Bo Diddley I'm Sorry Go Bo Diddley Geffen
Freddie North Ain't Nothing In the News (But the Blues) Friend (Remastered) Essential Media Group
Lazy Lester Sugar Coated Love Lester's Stomp UMG Recordings
Ramones Locket Love Rocket to Russia Rhino/Warner Records
Sex Pistols I Wanna Be Me No Future UK? Rhino
The Clash 1977 Sound System Sony Music UK
Blondie In the Flesh Blondie (Bonus Tracks Edition) [2001 Remaster] Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA)
Buzzcocks Autonomy Operators Manual (Buzzcocks Best) Domino Recording Co
The Replacements 20th Century Boy (Outtake) Let It Be (Expanded Edition) Ryko/Rhino
The Replacements Hey, Good Lookin' (Outtake) Stink (Expanded Edition) Ryko/Rhino
T. Rex Is It Love? Bang a Gong Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group
Hank Williams & His Drifting Cowboys Six More Miles To Go (To the Graveyard) The Complete Hank Williams Mercury Nashville
The Stone Roses Mersey Paradise Turns Into Stone Silvertone
The Chameleons Less Than Human Script of the Bridge (25th Anniversary Edition) Blue Apple Music
The London Suede Money Coming up - 20th Anniversary Edition (Audio Version) Edsel
U2 Salomé Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Nirvana Aneurysm Incesticide Geffen
David Bowie The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) Parlophone UK
Roxy Music To Turn You On Avalon EG Records
Kiss 100,000 Years Kiss UMe Direct 2
Deep Purple Wring That Neck The Book of Taliesyn WM Japan
Led Zeppelin Hey, Hey, What Can I Do Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin Rhino Atlantic
The Amboy Dukes Scottish Tea Journey to the Center of the Mind Mainstream Records
Black Sabbath The Wizard The Ultimate Collection Rhino/Warner Records
The Sonics Keep a Knockin' The Savage Young Sonics Norton Records
Flamin' Groovies The First One's Free (Single Mix) Supersnazz Legacy Recordings
NRBQ I Didn't Know Myself NRBQ Omnivore Recordings

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Jan. 20, 2025
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 