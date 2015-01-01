Notes: Hey Listeners,



Tonight is the Haberdasher’s B-Sides Bonanza. I have spent the last two weeks looking at lists, reading forums and blogs, and listening to terrific B-Sides to put together this week’s playlist.

While B-Sides are for the most part a thing of the past, I love a B-Side. I tried to include music from across all genres from artists from various decades. Here is a list of the A-Sides from tonight’s playlist. You’ll need to keep it tuned here to find out the artist and hear the B-Side.



1. Tired of Being Alone

2. My Cheri Amour

3. What’s the Matter with you Baby

4. Hold On I’m Coming

5. Let the Four Winds Blow

6. Skeet-Skat

7. Tutti Frutti

8. Promised Land

9. Bo Didley

10. She’s All I Got

11. I’m A Lover Not a Fighter

12. Rockaway beach

13. Anarchy in the UK

14. White Riot

15. X-Offender

16. I Don’t Mind

17. I Will Dare

18. Ride A White Swan

19. I Saw the Light

20. She Bangs the Drums

21. In Shreds

22. Beautiful Ones

23. Even Better than the Real Thing

24. Lithium

25. Space Oddity

26. Jealous Guy

27. Strutter

28. Kentucky Woman

29. Immigrant Song

30. You Talk Sunshine, I Breathe Fire

31. Paranoid

32. The Witch

33. Rocking Pneumonia

34. Stomp

35. California Dreaming

36. Let’s Do the Freddy

37. I Want you to be My Baby

38. All Day and All the Night

39. She’s About a Mover



I will also be giving away a pair of tickets to see Dan Bern this Friday night at the Richmond Music Hall.



Al Green Get Back Baby Green Is Blues Fat Possum

Stevie Wonder I Don't Know Why For Once in My Life UNI/MOTOWN

Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells Once Upon A Time Together (Bonus Track Version) Motown

Sam & Dave I Got Everything I Need Hold On, I'm Comin' Rhino Atlantic

Art Neville You Won't Do Right Wrong Number - The Neville Brothers Sing Hits Like Hook, Line, And Sinker, Get out of My Life, And More! Get Gone

Little Richard I'm Just a Lonely Guy The Fabulous Little Richard (Mono Version) BNF Collection

Chuck Berry The Things I Used to Do St. Louis to Liverpool Geffen

Bo Diddley I'm Sorry Go Bo Diddley Geffen

Freddie North Ain't Nothing In the News (But the Blues) Friend (Remastered) Essential Media Group

Lazy Lester Sugar Coated Love Lester's Stomp UMG Recordings

Ramones Locket Love Rocket to Russia Rhino/Warner Records

Sex Pistols I Wanna Be Me No Future UK? Rhino

The Clash 1977 Sound System Sony Music UK

Blondie In the Flesh Blondie (Bonus Tracks Edition) [2001 Remaster] Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA)

Buzzcocks Autonomy Operators Manual (Buzzcocks Best) Domino Recording Co

The Replacements 20th Century Boy (Outtake) Let It Be (Expanded Edition) Ryko/Rhino

The Replacements Hey, Good Lookin' (Outtake) Stink (Expanded Edition) Ryko/Rhino

T. Rex Is It Love? Bang a Gong Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

Hank Williams & His Drifting Cowboys Six More Miles To Go (To the Graveyard) The Complete Hank Williams Mercury Nashville

The Stone Roses Mersey Paradise Turns Into Stone Silvertone

The Chameleons Less Than Human Script of the Bridge (25th Anniversary Edition) Blue Apple Music

The London Suede Money Coming up - 20th Anniversary Edition (Audio Version) Edsel

U2 Salomé Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Nirvana Aneurysm Incesticide Geffen

David Bowie The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) Parlophone UK

Roxy Music To Turn You On Avalon EG Records

Kiss 100,000 Years Kiss UMe Direct 2

Deep Purple Wring That Neck The Book of Taliesyn WM Japan

Led Zeppelin Hey, Hey, What Can I Do Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin Rhino Atlantic

The Amboy Dukes Scottish Tea Journey to the Center of the Mind Mainstream Records

Black Sabbath The Wizard The Ultimate Collection Rhino/Warner Records

The Sonics Keep a Knockin' The Savage Young Sonics Norton Records

Flamin' Groovies The First One's Free (Single Mix) Supersnazz Legacy Recordings

NRBQ I Didn't Know Myself NRBQ Omnivore Recordings



