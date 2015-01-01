The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Tonight is the Haberdasher’s B-Sides Bonanza. I have spent the last two weeks looking at lists, reading forums and blogs, and listening to terrific B-Sides to put together this week’s playlist. While B-Sides are for the most part a thing of the past, I love a B-Side. I tried to include music from across all genres from artists from various decades. Here is a list of the A-Sides from tonight’s playlist. You’ll need to keep it tuned here to find out the artist and hear the B-Side.
1. Tired of Being Alone 2. My Cheri Amour 3. What’s the Matter with you Baby 4. Hold On I’m Coming 5. Let the Four Winds Blow 6. Skeet-Skat 7. Tutti Frutti 8. Promised Land 9. Bo Didley 10. She’s All I Got 11. I’m A Lover Not a Fighter 12. Rockaway beach 13. Anarchy in the UK 14. White Riot 15. X-Offender 16. I Don’t Mind 17. I Will Dare 18. Ride A White Swan 19. I Saw the Light 20. She Bangs the Drums 21. In Shreds 22. Beautiful Ones 23. Even Better than the Real Thing 24. Lithium 25. Space Oddity 26. Jealous Guy 27. Strutter 28. Kentucky Woman 29. Immigrant Song 30. You Talk Sunshine, I Breathe Fire 31. Paranoid 32. The Witch 33. Rocking Pneumonia 34. Stomp 35. California Dreaming 36. Let’s Do the Freddy 37. I Want you to be My Baby 38. All Day and All the Night 39. She’s About a Mover
I will also be giving away a pair of tickets to see Dan Bern this Friday night at the Richmond Music Hall.
The Haberdasher
Al Green Get Back Baby Green Is Blues Fat Possum Stevie Wonder I Don't Know Why For Once in My Life UNI/MOTOWN Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells Once Upon A Time Together (Bonus Track Version) Motown Sam & Dave I Got Everything I Need Hold On, I'm Comin' Rhino Atlantic Art Neville You Won't Do Right Wrong Number - The Neville Brothers Sing Hits Like Hook, Line, And Sinker, Get out of My Life, And More! Get Gone Little Richard I'm Just a Lonely Guy The Fabulous Little Richard (Mono Version) BNF Collection Chuck Berry The Things I Used to Do St. Louis to Liverpool Geffen Bo Diddley I'm Sorry Go Bo Diddley Geffen Freddie North Ain't Nothing In the News (But the Blues) Friend (Remastered) Essential Media Group Lazy Lester Sugar Coated Love Lester's Stomp UMG Recordings Ramones Locket Love Rocket to Russia Rhino/Warner Records Sex Pistols I Wanna Be Me No Future UK? Rhino The Clash 1977 Sound System Sony Music UK Blondie In the Flesh Blondie (Bonus Tracks Edition) [2001 Remaster] Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) Buzzcocks Autonomy Operators Manual (Buzzcocks Best) Domino Recording Co The Replacements 20th Century Boy (Outtake) Let It Be (Expanded Edition) Ryko/Rhino The Replacements Hey, Good Lookin' (Outtake) Stink (Expanded Edition) Ryko/Rhino T. Rex Is It Love? Bang a Gong Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group Hank Williams & His Drifting Cowboys Six More Miles To Go (To the Graveyard) The Complete Hank Williams Mercury Nashville The Stone Roses Mersey Paradise Turns Into Stone Silvertone The Chameleons Less Than Human Script of the Bridge (25th Anniversary Edition) Blue Apple Music The London Suede Money Coming up - 20th Anniversary Edition (Audio Version) Edsel U2 Salomé Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) Nirvana Aneurysm Incesticide Geffen David Bowie The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) Parlophone UK Roxy Music To Turn You On Avalon EG Records Kiss 100,000 Years Kiss UMe Direct 2 Deep Purple Wring That Neck The Book of Taliesyn WM Japan Led Zeppelin Hey, Hey, What Can I Do Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin Rhino Atlantic The Amboy Dukes Scottish Tea Journey to the Center of the Mind Mainstream Records Black Sabbath The Wizard The Ultimate Collection Rhino/Warner Records The Sonics Keep a Knockin' The Savage Young Sonics Norton Records Flamin' Groovies The First One's Free (Single Mix) Supersnazz Legacy Recordings NRBQ I Didn't Know Myself NRBQ Omnivore Recordings