Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Curt Storlazzi
 Sea Change Radio
Jan. 22, 2025, midnight
Coral reefs are among the planet's most beautiful treasures, hosting creatures strange and colorful. They're more than just pretty, though. Coral reefs provide vital habitats for a vast array of marine organisms, they are an essential piece of ocean ecosystems, and they actually protect coastlines from erosion. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak to Curt Storlazzi from the US geological survey who outlines a recent study promoting the bolstering of coral reefs off of Puerto Rico and Florida. Storlazzi compares coral reefs to seawalls in terms of protecting us from rising sea levels, gives a snapshot of the study's cost benefit analysis, and explains how the proposed reef bolstering program could help protect vulnerable coastal populations.
Track: Movin' and Groovin'
Artist: The Ventures
Album: Twist With The Ventures
Label: Dolton Records
Year: 1962

Track: Octopus's Garden
Artist: The Beatles
Album: Abbey Road
Label: Apple Records
Year: 1969

Track: Only You Know and I Know
Artist: Delaney & Bonnie
Album: D& B Together
Label: Columbia
Year: 1972

00:29:00 Jan. 22, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00 128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 