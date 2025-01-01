The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
An Important Message from Bob Avakian, 2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges...
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Jan. 22, 2025, midnight
An important message from Bob Avakian: “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges— And A Profoundly Positive Way Forward In the Face of Very Real Horror.” Plus, REVOLUTION #111, “We revcoms are serious—and all decent people need to be serious—about actually defeating this Trump/MAGA fascism.” And REVOLUTION #104 and 105.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250122 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 22, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 