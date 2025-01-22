Between the Lines for January 22, 2025

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Speeches and Interviews from the Washington D.C. People’s March, Jan. 18, 2025; Alejandro Sobrera Barboza, an activist with the Sunrise Movement and US Rep Delia Ramirez of IL; Jennifer Loewenstein, fmr Ass Dir of Middle Eastern Studies &...

Summary: Protests in Washington D.C., and Nationwide Pledge Resistance to Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda; Youth Climate Group Protests Nomination of Fracking CEO to be Trump’s Energy Secretary; The Israel-Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Takes Hold but Fails to Address Future of Palestinians in Crisis

