Speeches and Interviews from the Washington D.C. People’s March, Jan. 18, 2025; Alejandro Sobrera Barboza, an activist with the Sunrise Movement and US Rep Delia Ramirez of IL; Jennifer Loewenstein, fmr Ass Dir of Middle Eastern Studies &...
Protests in Washington D.C., and Nationwide Pledge Resistance to Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda; Youth Climate Group Protests Nomination of Fracking CEO to be Trump’s Energy Secretary; The Israel-Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Takes Hold but Fails to Address Future of Palestinians in Crisis