Program Information
Essential Dissent
Massachusetts Peace Action Series
13
Glenn Diesen
 Essential Dissent
Jan. 22, 2025, midnight
Excerpts from a webinar titled “False Ukraine Narratives: Sleepwalking Us Toward a Great Power War?”, featuring noted political commentator and author Glenn Diesen.

The webinar took place on January 7, 2025, and was sponsored by Massachusetts Peace Action.

They bill the event as “A free ranging discussion on the roots of the Ukraine war, the false Ukraine narrative constructed in the west, the danger of nuclear war posed by the conflict, prospects for negotiations, the war’s impact on falling governments in Germany and France, and its role in the great struggle between a unipolar world dominated by the U.S. and a multi-polar world.”

Glenn Diesen’s latest book is “The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order.”

https://masspeaceaction.org
Audio recorded (from the Zoom webinar) and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and Massachusetts Peace Action.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3:

Version 1: The full audio (00:55:23) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



DISCLAIMER: By using my audio for radio broadcast, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

