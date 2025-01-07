Glenn Diesen - False Ukraine Narratives: Sleepwalking Us Toward a Great Power War?

Summary: Excerpts from a webinar titled “False Ukraine Narratives: Sleepwalking Us Toward a Great Power War?”, featuring noted political commentator and author Glenn Diesen.



The webinar took place on January 7, 2025, and was sponsored by Massachusetts Peace Action.



They bill the event as “A free ranging discussion on the roots of the Ukraine war, the false Ukraine narrative constructed in the west, the danger of nuclear war posed by the conflict, prospects for negotiations, the war’s impact on falling governments in Germany and France, and its role in the great struggle between a unipolar world dominated by the U.S. and a multi-polar world.”



Glenn Diesen’s latest book is “The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order.”



