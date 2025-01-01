The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
TFD and Tradrr Partnership
Action/Event
Kyle Hedman, Niels Koops, Josh
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Jan. 22, 2025, midnight
In this holiday special, Kyle welcomes back Niels from Tradrr.com and Josh from TheFuturesDesk.com to discuss their new partnership. They delve into the features of Tradrr's platform, user feedback, and the challenges faced in the prop trading industry. The conversation highlights the benefits of their collaboration, including improved trading tools and user experience, while addressing concerns about data management and the future of trading platforms.

Josh and Niels discuss various concerns surrounding trading platforms, including data security, community feedback, and the challenges posed by third-party integrations, and the "airing of grievances" lets the hosts vent about various concerns including Discord scammers, frustrations with monthly renewal fees, and the complexities of drawdown management. The episode wraps up with an update on Esad’s oil trading challenge, with Josh pointing out his emotional stability as a key reason for his continued success.
bandoftraderspodcast.com
Tradrr.com
TheFuturesDesk.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

A Festivus Miracle! Download Program Podcast
00:40:13 1 Dec. 23, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:40:13  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 