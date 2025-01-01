Summary: In this holiday special, Kyle welcomes back Niels from Tradrr.com and Josh from TheFuturesDesk.com to discuss their new partnership. They delve into the features of Tradrr's platform, user feedback, and the challenges faced in the prop trading industry. The conversation highlights the benefits of their collaboration, including improved trading tools and user experience, while addressing concerns about data management and the future of trading platforms.



Josh and Niels discuss various concerns surrounding trading platforms, including data security, community feedback, and the challenges posed by third-party integrations, and the "airing of grievances" lets the hosts vent about various concerns including Discord scammers, frustrations with monthly renewal fees, and the complexities of drawdown management. The episode wraps up with an update on Esad’s oil trading challenge, with Josh pointing out his emotional stability as a key reason for his continued success.