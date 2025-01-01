"Family Ties" is a must-read

Subtitle:

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Robin Philpot, Baraka Books, publisher of "Einstein On Israel and Zionism"

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 23, 2025, midnight

Summary: "Family Ties" is a must-read to know the real Chrystia Freeland, & how we went from defeating Hitler, to a Parliament applauding a Nazi SS veteran.

Credits:

Notes:



