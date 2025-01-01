|
Program Information
|Taylor Report
5
|Robin Philpot, Baraka Books, publisher of "Einstein On Israel and Zionism"
Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
|Jan. 23, 2025, midnight
| "Family Ties" is a must-read to know the real Chrystia Freeland, & how we went from defeating Hitler, to a Parliament applauding a Nazi SS veteran.
| Interview with Robin Philpot
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
|00:21:38
1
| Jan. 20, 2025
|Toronto, Ontario
|
| View Script
1
