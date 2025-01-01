Summary: In the first half of today’s episode, Q shares a story where he was notified by his children’s school that ICE agents have been empowered to perform sweeps of school campuses prompting him to immediately drive over to discuss a plan of action with the principal so that his children will be safe.



In the second half of the show, we try and humanize the victims of the wildfires in southern California especially since the tragedy has been politicized prompting many to withhold their empathy and support.



Our Way Black History Fact comes from the daughter of MLK and some words of wisdom to help us reflect on what he stood for.

