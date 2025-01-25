The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Jan. 23, 2025, midnight
Take comfort in the words of MLK, "Only when it's dark enough can you see the stars." The future still sparkles in global music! We venture north to the land of the Sami for new music from Pauanne and Assu, then two from Western Canada's Latin community, new spins from Kinshasa and Zululand, and Spencer Davis gets Balkan brassified! Welcome to World Beat Canada!
Pauanne - Pelkka Perseve Neitsyt
Assu - Albbas (Lynx)
Montuno West - Coquito
Alex Cuba - Tiene Sabor
Saagara - God Of Bangalore
Sam Redmore - El Camino (feat. Ellie Coleman)
Fanfare Ciocarlia - I'm A Man
Mthuthu - Bambanani
Rokia Traore - Tounka
Shiran - Nifrah Farah (DJ Kobayashi remix)
Joao Selva - Amor Em Copacabana
Jupiter & Okwess - Congo Blinders
Flamingo Pier - Mazunte
Los Baby Jaguars - Playa Boogaloo

World Beat Canada Radio January 25 2025
00:58:00 1 Jan. 23, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
