Take comfort in the words of MLK, "Only when it's dark enough can you see the stars." The future still sparkles in global music! We venture north to the land of the Sami for new music from Pauanne and Assu, then two from Western Canada's Latin community, new spins from Kinshasa and Zululand, and Spencer Davis gets Balkan brassified! Welcome to World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pauanne - Pelkka Perseve Neitsyt Assu - Albbas (Lynx) Montuno West - Coquito Alex Cuba - Tiene Sabor Saagara - God Of Bangalore Sam Redmore - El Camino (feat. Ellie Coleman) Fanfare Ciocarlia - I'm A Man Mthuthu - Bambanani Rokia Traore - Tounka Shiran - Nifrah Farah (DJ Kobayashi remix) Joao Selva - Amor Em Copacabana Jupiter & Okwess - Congo Blinders Flamingo Pier - Mazunte Los Baby Jaguars - Playa Boogaloo