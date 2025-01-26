The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 23, 2025, midnight
A stiff chaser of cool Celtic is what is what you need to follow a true blue Monday. Spend an hour in the company of great Canadians like The Mahaones, The Dreadnoughts, The Fretless and Maggie's Wake. Plus, tasty tracks from Denmark, Catalonia and Breton. Lighten your load with a stop on the road ​for Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Jim Moray - Fair Margaret and Sweet William
Talisk - Storm
The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour CANCON
The Fretless - The Queen Nancy CANCON
Dom DufF - Gwrac'h An Aber Don
Svobsk - After Tonder
Skyrie - Take Me Home With You
ROS - Arlovins
Maggie's Wake - Bridget O'Brien CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Brid Bahn
Celtica - Itchy Fingers
The Mahones (feat. Simon Townshend) - Stars CANCON
Flook - The Quickenbeam

