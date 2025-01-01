Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- First, world leaders briefly responded to the inauguration of Donald Trump. Then some press reviews from Israel and other middle east countries on the election and remaining military tensions. Then some press on Elon Musk and his controversial salute that was a major topic across the European press. Then a report on the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate, including the removal of environmental protections Biden had erected in his final days as President.



From FRANCE- More on the salute made by Musk at the inauguration festivities- in Germany a Nazi salute can lead to a 3 year prison term. One of the executive orders Trump made revokes sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence in the occupied West Bank. An interview with Fawaz Gerges from the London School of Economics on the change in settler policy.



From JAPAN- An update on the Nippon lawsuit to reinstate their purchase of US Steel which was blocked by Biden. The South Korean impeached president Yoon continues to refuse answering questions on corruption. Most Japanese companies are set to raise their workers pay in annual wage negotiations.



From CUBA- Biden gave clemency to Leonard Peltier who has spent 46 years in prison. Mexicans gathered outside the US embassy in Mexico City to protest the new anti-immigrant policies.





