Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, with the return of President Trump to high power, what can we now expect from this presidential felon with his bold and occasionally inaccurate assertions, especially having learned from his first time out, what is on the drawing board for the USA and what the stakes are for the more vulnerable people on the planet.

In our first half hour, we speak to Quebec international economist Professor Rodrigue Tremblay about Trump’s economic agenda, particularly the tariff agenda and how it’s likely to impact the world. Then in our second half hour, we talk to independent researcher and writer Timothy Alexander Guzman about the Trump Cabinet picks and what it says about the future of American foreign policy.

