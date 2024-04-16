Creative Equity: "Building Sustainable Futures for Artists and Communities" the latest from Where Art Meets Impact, highlights storytelling's power in policy, equitable pay for musicians, and fostering community through art. Featuring national, statewide and local arts thought leaders such as Danielle Brazell, of California Arts Council, Nataki Garrett of One Nation/One project, Tiara Amar of Whippoorwill Will Arts and Nurit Siegel Smith of the Music Forward Foundation. This episode presents actionable solutions for creating sustainable futures for artists and communities. Share this vital message – broadcast "Creative Equity" on your station!
Voices of the Community, George Koster, Eric Estrada, Kasey Nance, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, alien boy productions, BAVC Media, Paula Arrigoni, Andy Kawanami, Java Jiles, Clay Go, Julie Baker, California For the Arts, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, Eduardo Robles, NeFesha Yisra’el, Teri Ball, L.T. Martinez, Gordon Lim, Doug Cupid, California Arts & Culture Summit
Join us as we highlight powerful insights from the California Arts & Culture Summit, featuring discussions on fair pay standards, reimagining creative economy education, and the importance of place-keeping. Hear expert recommendations and solutions that empower artists and communities while addressing systemic challenges. Discover how you can take action to support the arts. Show Guests Tiara Amar Title: Advocate for Art Workers’ Rights Key Points: Advocates for fair pay and professional protections for musicians. Highlights the Fair Play Initiative for setting pay minimums. Showcases transformative impact through grassroots campaigns and fellowship programs. Nurit Smith Title: Executive Director, Music Forward Foundation Key Points: Stresses the importance of aligning education with industry needs. Advocates for holistic creative economy education, including entrepreneurship and business skills. Explores solutions for workforce development and advocacy. Nataki Garrett Title: Keynote Speaker and Arts Policy Advocate Key Points: Discusses sustainable funding models for arts organizations. Emphasizes access and inclusivity in creative spaces. Highlights the transformative role of artists in policy and advocacy. Three Ways You Can Support the Work of our Guests: Advocate for fair pay and professional protections for artists by engaging with local policymakers and supporting initiatives like the Fair Play Campaign. Partner with organizations championing creative economy education to help bridge the gap between education and industry. Support place-keeping initiatives by investing in community-based projects and amplifying the voices of local artists. For more information, guest details, and resources from this episode, visit our episode web page. Dive deeper into these vital discussions and access the California Arts & Culture Summit Resource Guide today
Make a Donation: Support Voices of the Community, fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and enjoy tax deductions for your contributions. Newsletter: Sign up to stay updated on future episodes and events Delve deeper into Voices of the Community Series on Arts & Culture, Making the Invisible-Visible, Covid-19's impact on nonprofits, small businesses and local government, City of Stockton's rise from the ashes of bankruptcy and our archives: You can explore episodes, speakers, organizations, and resources through each series web page. Watch and learn from all five series now!
Where Art Meets Impact Season 2 Ep 7:
Creative Equity: "Building Sustainable Futures for Artists and Communities"