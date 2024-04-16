Notes: Join us as we highlight powerful insights from the California Arts & Culture Summit, featuring discussions on fair pay standards, reimagining creative economy education, and the importance of place-keeping. Hear expert recommendations and solutions that empower artists and communities while addressing systemic challenges. Discover how you can take action to support the arts.

Show Guests

Tiara Amar

Title: Advocate for Art Workers’ Rights

Key Points:

Advocates for fair pay and professional protections for musicians.

Highlights the Fair Play Initiative for setting pay minimums.

Showcases transformative impact through grassroots campaigns and fellowship programs.

Nurit Smith

Title: Executive Director, Music Forward Foundation

Key Points:

Stresses the importance of aligning education with industry needs.

Advocates for holistic creative economy education, including entrepreneurship and business skills.

Explores solutions for workforce development and advocacy.

Nataki Garrett

Title: Keynote Speaker and Arts Policy Advocate

Key Points:

Discusses sustainable funding models for arts organizations.

Emphasizes access and inclusivity in creative spaces.

Highlights the transformative role of artists in policy and advocacy.

