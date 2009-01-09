Summary: What is in the air that we breathe? We all know that there are various forms of air pollution that affect our health and the health of our environment, but what do we really breathe?



In this edition of Radio Curious, recorded in our studios on January 9, 2009 we visit with Dr. Dean Wolbach, former Air Pollution Control Officer for Mendocino County. Our conversation focused on the different types of air pollution and how they affect us both globally and at the local level.



We began by asking Dr. Wolbach to provide an overview of air quality issues across history, through to the present day here in Mendocino.



