What is in the air that we breathe? We all know that there are various forms of air pollution that affect our health and the health of our environment, but what do we really breathe?
In this edition of Radio Curious, recorded in our studios on January 9, 2009 we visit with Dr. Dean Wolbach, former Air Pollution Control Officer for Mendocino County. Our conversation focused on the different types of air pollution and how they affect us both globally and at the local level.
We began by asking Dr. Wolbach to provide an overview of air quality issues across history, through to the present day here in Mendocino.
The books he recommends are “Dreams Of My Father” and “The Audacity Of Hope,” by Barack Obama, “Samuel Adams: A Life,” by Ira Stoll and “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.
We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations. Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.