Sonic Café with the music of Rockford Illinois’ Cheap Trick from 2021, that’s Another World, which is exactly where you’ve arrived, welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 419. This time the Sonic Café presents a fast food feast, with the comedy of Dustin Ybarra, in something we’re calling the Power of 100 Chicken Nuggets, funny stuff. Our music mix covers 48 years and includes great tunes from Ani DiFranco, Blue Six, Supertramp, from 1974’s Crime of the Century album, plus the Violent Femmes, Franz Ferdinand, Counting Crows, Cage the Elephant and many more. Also a huge Sonic Café welcome to a brilliant improvement to the automobile air bag, the Jiffy Pop Airbag. It protects you in an auto accident, and best of all a provides a delicious low calorie snack while you await the arrival of emergency servics. The Jiffy Pop Airbag, because you shouldn’t walk away hungry from your next automobile accident. All that and more as we present a fast food feast of 100 Chicken Nuggets, which is available anytime from the Sonic Café drive-up window. So yeah. Earlier this year, the legendary piano man, Billy Joel released his first new song in over 17 years. This is Turn the Lights Back On, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Another World Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Another World Yr: 2021 Song 2: Turn the Lights Back On Artist: Billy Joel LP: Yr: 2024 Song 3: Outta me, onto you Artist: Ani DiFranco LP: Dilate Yr: 1996 Song 4: Fast Food and Coupons Artist: Dustin Ybarra LP: The Tonight Show Yr. 2023 Song 5: Broken Clocks Artist: Keuning LP: Prismism Yr: 2019 Song 6: Anhedonia Artist: Blue Six LP: Signs & Wonders Yr: 2014 Song 7: If Everyone Was Listening Artist: Supertramp LP: Crime of The Century Year: 1974 Song 8: American Music Artist: Violent Femmes LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes Yr: 1991 Song 9: My Old Man Artist: Mac DeMarco LP: This Old Dog Yr: 2017 Song 10: Jiffy Pop Airbags Artist: Phil Hartman LP: SNL Yr: Song 11: Love Illumination Artist: Franz Ferdinand LP: Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action Yr: 2013 Song 12: Anna Begins Artist: Counting Crows LP: August & Everything After Yr: 1993 Song 13: Food Fast Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Beyond the Pale Yr: 2006 Song 14: Whole Wide World [Live] Artist: Cage The Elephant LP: Unpeeled [Live] Yr: 2017 Song 15: Baby Du Jour Artist: Roy Loney LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 5 Yr: 2007
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
