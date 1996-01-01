The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Power of 100 Chicken Nuggets
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Jan. 24, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café with the music of Rockford Illinois’ Cheap Trick from 2021, that’s Another World, which is exactly where you’ve arrived, welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 419. This time the Sonic Café presents a fast food feast, with the comedy of Dustin Ybarra, in something we’re calling the Power of 100 Chicken Nuggets, funny stuff. Our music mix covers 48 years and includes great tunes from Ani DiFranco, Blue Six, Supertramp, from 1974’s Crime of the Century album, plus the Violent Femmes, Franz Ferdinand, Counting Crows, Cage the Elephant and many more. Also a huge Sonic Café welcome to a brilliant improvement to the automobile air bag, the Jiffy Pop Airbag. It protects you in an auto accident, and best of all a provides a delicious low calorie snack while you await the arrival of emergency servics. The Jiffy Pop Airbag, because you shouldn’t walk away hungry from your next automobile accident. All that and more as we present a fast food feast of 100 Chicken Nuggets, which is available anytime from the Sonic Café drive-up window. So yeah. Earlier this year, the legendary piano man, Billy Joel released his first new song in over 17 years. This is Turn the Lights Back On, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Another World
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Another World
Yr: 2021
Song 2: Turn the Lights Back On
Artist: Billy Joel
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 3: Outta me, onto you
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Dilate
Yr: 1996
Song 4: Fast Food and Coupons
Artist: Dustin Ybarra
LP: The Tonight Show
Yr. 2023
Song 5: Broken Clocks
Artist: Keuning
LP: Prismism
Yr: 2019
Song 6: Anhedonia
Artist: Blue Six
LP: Signs & Wonders
Yr: 2014
Song 7: If Everyone Was Listening
Artist: Supertramp
LP: Crime of The Century
Year: 1974
Song 8: American Music
Artist: Violent Femmes
LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes
Yr: 1991
Song 9: My Old Man
Artist: Mac DeMarco
LP: This Old Dog
Yr: 2017
Song 10: Jiffy Pop Airbags
Artist: Phil Hartman
LP: SNL
Yr:
Song 11: Love Illumination
Artist: Franz Ferdinand
LP: Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action
Yr: 2013
Song 12: Anna Begins
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: August & Everything After
Yr: 1993
Song 13: Food Fast
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Beyond the Pale
Yr: 2006
Song 14: Whole Wide World [Live]
Artist: Cage The Elephant
LP: Unpeeled [Live]
Yr: 2017
Song 15: Baby Du Jour
Artist: Roy Loney
LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 5
Yr: 2007
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Jan. 24, 2025
