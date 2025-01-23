Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 15min show

#2 - Piers Corbyn astrophysics BBC PSC London demo stopped by Zionist Met police and Climate and Nature CAN bill - 00:35:00

#3 - Tony Greenstein Zionist ex-MP Ivor Caplin arrested for gay grooming, police war on anti genocide activists - 00:15:00

#4 - Ben Abrahamson Signs of the Hour and the coming messiah Abrahamic commonality - 00:40:00

#5 - Alan Rushbridger on Murdochs News Group surveillance and Leveson perjury - 00:05:00

#6 - Kevin Cahill on Murdoch organised crime gang AI taking over, land and the farmers - 00:45:00

#7 - Donald Trump prayers and sworn in inaugurated as President in Washington DC 20Jan25 - 00:40:00

#8 - Harley Schlanger Trump 2.0 inaugurated but who's in charge, London or Washington? - 00:55:00

#9 - Mark Sleboda, George Szamuely RT CrossTalk Syria Gaza Ukraine, Trumps foreign policy - 00:25:00

#10 - Manfred Petritsch Anglo-American Tyranny, Alles Schall und Rauch, Bilderberg exposed in Dresden - 00:45:00

#11 - Trump Announces AI Project Stargate, flanked By Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, & Masayoshi Son - 00:15:00

#12 - Science and Technology minister Peter Kyle on new govt digital ID wallet app and Humphrey AI - 00:15:00

#13 - Dominic Cummings_ is AI already in control in Whitehall, writing ministerial speeches, driving policy? - 01:45:00

#14 - Two AI's Discuss_ The Occult Origins of Transhumanism by David Livingstone - Deep Dive Podcast - 00:20:00

#15 - David Livingstone Occult AI, the Golem legend and occult intelligence agencies - 01:00:00