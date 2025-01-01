The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
Regular Show
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Abubaker Abed, and Dyab Abou Jahjah
Jan. 24, 2025, midnight
This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcasts on January 19th and 23rd, 2025. We hear from Abubaker Abed about the reactions to the ceasefire by people in Gaza. We speak with Dyab Abou Jahjah from the Hind Rajab Foundation about the effort to pursue Israeli perpetrators of genocide and bring them to justice wherever they are. We’ll also hear Jon Elmer’s resistance report focusing on Beit Hanoun.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

00:58:00 1 Jan. 24, 2025
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
 