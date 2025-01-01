Summary: This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcasts on January 19th and 23rd, 2025. We hear from Abubaker Abed about the reactions to the ceasefire by people in Gaza. We speak with Dyab Abou Jahjah from the Hind Rajab Foundation about the effort to pursue Israeli perpetrators of genocide and bring them to justice wherever they are. We’ll also hear Jon Elmer’s resistance report focusing on Beit Hanoun.

