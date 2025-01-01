Announcement of a free phone app that will read out one's legal rights to an ICE agent or other law enforcement should one be challenged for documents. Instructions in 17 languages with other features, as sending a message to a designated contact. More at - Know Your Rights 4 Immigrants.
Hanna Center Chicago hannacenter.org NKASEC - National Korean American Service and Education Consortium
In conjunction with NKASEC, Hanna Center announced the release of a new "Know Your Rights 4 Immigrants" app that is available from the Apple Store. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/know-your-rights-4-immigrants/id6740367633?platform=iphone