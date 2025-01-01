The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Fight Back Against Trump's Administration
Announcement
Danae Kovac - ex dir Hanna Center - Chicago
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Jan. 25, 2025, midnight
Announcement of a free phone app that will read out one's legal rights to an ICE agent or other law enforcement should one be challenged for documents. Instructions in 17 languages
with other features, as sending a message to a designated contact. More at - Know Your Rights 4 Immigrants.
Hanna Center Chicago hannacenter.org
NKASEC - National Korean American Service and Education Consortium

In conjunction with NKASEC, Hanna Center announced the release of a new "Know Your Rights 4 Immigrants" app that is available from the Apple Store.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/know-your-rights-4-immigrants/id6740367633?platform=iphone

Download Program Podcast
00:01:58 1 Jan. 20, 2025
Federal Plaza Chicago
  View Script
    
 00:01:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 