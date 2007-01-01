The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Mary Oyier, founder of a movement called ONUG-Pwani (ONUG is One Nation Under God - Pwani is the word for the coastal region.)
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Jan. 25, 2025, midnight
The post-election violence of 2007 bankrupted Mary Oyier's new business. She and other women started talking with youths about their frustrations, then bringing together organizations and civil society networks with government to start addressing the problems among ethnic groups. They built a national network including both religious and civil society groups, and adopted Cobo technology to communicate clearly with government. Oyier says that networking - including between countries, and especially among women - is important for getting new ideas and that it's essential for peace. [Mentions sodomy and rape as examples of 2007 violence - between 18:48 and 19:00]
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi. Additional narration by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:53 1 Jan. 20, 2025
Kenya, Canada
