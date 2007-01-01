Summary: The post-election violence of 2007 bankrupted Mary Oyier's new business. She and other women started talking with youths about their frustrations, then bringing together organizations and civil society networks with government to start addressing the problems among ethnic groups. They built a national network including both religious and civil society groups, and adopted Cobo technology to communicate clearly with government. Oyier says that networking - including between countries, and especially among women - is important for getting new ideas and that it's essential for peace. [Mentions sodomy and rape as examples of 2007 violence - between 18:48 and 19:00]