|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|
|TWIP-251025 Al Sumud Podcast
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Host: Ann Lucas, Speakers from Al Sumud Podcast: Zayna Ashrawi-Hudgitzen, Dr. Ed Hassan & Dian Buttu
|
| Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC) Contact Contributor
|
|Jan. 26, 2025, midnight
| Al Sumud Podcast - Zayna Ashrawi-Hudgitzen & Dr. Ed Hassan Interviewing Diana Buttu a Palestinian-Canadian lawyer and a former spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
|
|
|
|
|00:59:50
|1
| Jan. 26, 2025
|
|Cambridge & elsewhere
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:59:50
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|4
|