Program Information
Back in the USSR
Breaking Through Propaganda and Seeing New Horizons
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Jan. 26, 2025, midnight
Happy Year of the Snake, everyone! There’s a lot to talk about, including the Gaza ceasefire and the various threats that Trump has made to the sovereignty of multiple countries, including my own, both before and since taking office. But I also want to talk about China, share some of my own recent experiences in Nanjing, as well as this whole Tik Tok refugee phenomenon and its potentially massive implications for the future.
Femi Kuti - Truth don Die (Shoki Shoki)
Femi Kuti - Fight to Win (Shoki Shoki)
Ballad of Xiaohongshu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6M6tuv95LNA
Chad Deals Final Blow to France's Military Control of Africa's Sahel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8s_Jbx5ZIA
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2025/01/a-new-year-breaking-through-propaganda.html

00:58:59 1 Jan. 26, 2025
CFRU 93.3 FM
