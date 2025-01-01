You don't want to miss Backbeat this week, if you do you won't hear Sam Cooke with the Soul Stirrers, an early, pre-fame recording by Johnny Horton, a great send-up of Clyde McCoy by Spike Jones' trumpeter George Rock, a thoughtful piece by Roger Miller and a record by a duo named Mustard & Gravy. How could you miss that?
Artist - Title Year Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Touch The Hem Of His Garment 1956 Jay McShann - Hard Working Man Blues 1951 Johnny Horton - In My Home In Shelby County 1954 Tommy Dorsey Orchestra - Birmingham Bounce 1950 Jean Shepard - You'd Better Go 1959 The Dominoes - Handwriting on the Wall 1954 Bill Doggett - Honky Tonk (Vocal) 1956 Spike Jones - Minka 1949 Smiley Lewis - No No 1956 Roger Miller - Where Have All The Average People Gone 1969 The Colts - Adorable 1955 Mustard & Gravy - Be Bop Boogie 1950 Austin Pitre - Flumes D'enfer 1959 Johnny Otis - Harlem Nocturne 1945 Gloria Jones - Tainted Love 1964 Angelic Gospel Singers and The Dixie Hummingbirds - One Day 1952 The Browns - Just As Long As You Love Me 1957 Moon Mullican - Don't Ever Take My Picture Down 1950 Howlin' Wolf - I Have A Little Girl 1955 Don Woody - Bird Dog 1956 Bill Doggett (Instrumental) - Honky Tonk (Part 1) 1956