Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Jan. 26, 2025, midnight
You don't want to miss Backbeat this week, if you do you won't hear Sam Cooke with the Soul Stirrers, an early, pre-fame recording by Johnny Horton, a great send-up of Clyde McCoy by Spike Jones' trumpeter George Rock, a thoughtful piece by Roger Miller and a record by a duo named Mustard & Gravy. How could you miss that?
Artist - Title Year
Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Touch The Hem Of His Garment 1956
Jay McShann - Hard Working Man Blues 1951
Johnny Horton - In My Home In Shelby County 1954
Tommy Dorsey Orchestra - Birmingham Bounce 1950
Jean Shepard - You'd Better Go 1959
The Dominoes - Handwriting on the Wall 1954
Bill Doggett - Honky Tonk (Vocal) 1956
Spike Jones - Minka 1949
Smiley Lewis - No No 1956
Roger Miller - Where Have All The Average People Gone 1969
The Colts - Adorable 1955
Mustard & Gravy - Be Bop Boogie 1950
Austin Pitre - Flumes D'enfer 1959
Johnny Otis - Harlem Nocturne 1945
Gloria Jones - Tainted Love 1964
Angelic Gospel Singers and The Dixie Hummingbirds - One Day 1952
The Browns - Just As Long As You Love Me 1957
Moon Mullican - Don't Ever Take My Picture Down 1950
Howlin' Wolf - I Have A Little Girl 1955
Don Woody - Bird Dog 1956
Bill Doggett (Instrumental) - Honky Tonk (Part 1) 1956

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 26, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 