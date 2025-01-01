Notes: Artist - Title Year

Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Touch The Hem Of His Garment 1956

Jay McShann - Hard Working Man Blues 1951

Johnny Horton - In My Home In Shelby County 1954

Tommy Dorsey Orchestra - Birmingham Bounce 1950

Jean Shepard - You'd Better Go 1959

The Dominoes - Handwriting on the Wall 1954

Bill Doggett - Honky Tonk (Vocal) 1956

Spike Jones - Minka 1949

Smiley Lewis - No No 1956

Roger Miller - Where Have All The Average People Gone 1969

The Colts - Adorable 1955

Mustard & Gravy - Be Bop Boogie 1950

Austin Pitre - Flumes D'enfer 1959

Johnny Otis - Harlem Nocturne 1945

Gloria Jones - Tainted Love 1964

Angelic Gospel Singers and The Dixie Hummingbirds - One Day 1952

The Browns - Just As Long As You Love Me 1957

Moon Mullican - Don't Ever Take My Picture Down 1950

Howlin' Wolf - I Have A Little Girl 1955

Don Woody - Bird Dog 1956

Bill Doggett (Instrumental) - Honky Tonk (Part 1) 1956