Coal industry dwindling? That myth blown up by German environmentalist Heffa Schucking. then: 17,800 ago, methane shot up in a couple of decades. Rapid ice melt changed the rain and an age of wildfire broke out. Is it happening again? We ask Ben Riddell-Young from CIRES. French economist Timothe Parrique says Slow down or perish. The slow way out.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Timothe Parrique recorded at "The Conference" 2023 (with Lund University Sweden) on his book "Slow down or Perish"
