Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
live small or suffer the consequences
Weekly Program
Heffa Schucking, Ben Riddell-Young, Timothe Parrique
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Jan. 26, 2025, midnight
Coal industry dwindling? That myth blown up by German environmentalist Heffa Schucking. then: 17,800 ago, methane shot up in a couple of decades. Rapid ice melt changed the rain and an age of wildfire broke out. Is it happening again? We ask Ben Riddell-Young from CIRES. French economist Timothe Parrique says Slow down or perish. The slow way out.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Timothe Parrique recorded at "The Conference" 2023 (with Lund University Sweden) on his book "Slow down or Perish"
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:35 for stations to insert station ID or announcements if wanted

Ecoshock 250129 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Jan. 26, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250129 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Jan. 26, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250129 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Jan. 26, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 