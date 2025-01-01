Summary: Coal industry dwindling? That myth blown up by German environmentalist Heffa Schucking. then: 17,800 ago, methane shot up in a couple of decades. Rapid ice melt changed the rain and an age of wildfire broke out. Is it happening again? We ask Ben Riddell-Young from CIRES. French economist Timothe Parrique says Slow down or perish. The slow way out.