Summary: Welcome to ⁠Indigenous in the News⁠, we’re honored to welcome ⁠Mary Jane Oatman⁠, a leading advocate for tribal sovereignty and economic empowerment. Mary is the Executive Director of the ⁠Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association⁠, where she champions Native leadership in the cannabis industry. A proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe, she’s dedicated to integrating traditional knowledge with modern opportunities, ensuring Indigenous voices are at the forefront of this rapidly growing sector. Join us as we explore her journey, the challenges and opportunities for Native communities, and her vision for the future.



About Mary Jane Oatman:

Mary Jane Oatman is an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and descendant of the Delaware Tribe and proud mother of three beautiful people. She is the Executive Director of the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA), founder of the Indigenous CANNabis Coalition (ICANNC) and publisher of THC Magazine. She enjoys being able to grow her passion both in her communities as well as across the nation as a traveling culture and events photographer. Mary Jane has found her true vibe capturing special moments with plants and people.



Mary Jane has been dedicated to reclaiming Indigenous cultures and restoring traditional economies in hemp and cannabis. She has worked for her tribe and other communities to advocate to state and federal agencies to protect tribal sovereignty and to ensure more effective government to government relationships are steered by building bridges between diverse stakeholders. In 2009, Oatman was the youngest member appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education, while also serving as the first Director of Indian Education for the state of Idaho.



Mary Jane is on the founding board for the JUSTUS Foundation, is a past president of the Idaho ACLU, and on the board of directors for the Association of Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine (ACHEM). She has also served on the Minority Cannabis Business Association board. She is a certified fitness instructor and loves fishing, gathering and chopping wood for the sweat lodge when she is not searching for stories that heal.

Hosted by Larry K. from the Ho-Chunk Nation and his co-host Gary Wilcox from the Powatan Nation.






















