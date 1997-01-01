January 26, 2025: Look to the sea

Summary: New music from Richmond's Miramar, whose second album Entre Tus Flores was released earlier this month; long tracks I didn't have time for on my best-reissues-of-2024 show by South Africa's Tete Mbambisa and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan; new global rock from Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Al-Qasar, Şatellites and Jupiter & Okwess; Santrofi leaps into the future of highlife; some Nigerian Afro-disco

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Miramar | RVA USA | Paradero | Entre Tus Flores | Ansonia | 2025

Miramar | RVA USA | Lo Que Me Das | Entre Tus Flores | Ansonia | 2025

El Gran Fellové | Cuba | El Yoyo | El Gran Fellové | RCA Victor | 1957

Cuarteto Los Zafiros | Cuba | La Caminadora | Los Zafiros | Areito | 1964



Tete Mbambisa | South Africa | African Day | African Day | As-Shams / The Sun | 2024-1976



Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp | Switzerland-France | Coagule (Octobre) | Ventre Unique | Bongo Joe | 2024

Al-Qasar | Portugal-France-USA-Turkey-Algeria | Kişisel İsa (Personal Jesus) | Uncovered | Wewantsounds | 2024

Şatellites | Israel | Tisladi Mehmet Emmi | Tisladi Mehmet Emmi - Single | Batov | 2024

Jupiter & Okwess | RD Congo-Brazil-France | Les Bons Comptes (feat. Flavia Coelho) | Les Bons Comptes (feat. Flavia Coelho) - Single | Airfono | 2024



Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan & Party | Pakistan | Khabram Raseed Imshab | Chain Of Light | Real World | 2024

Kiran Ahluwalia | India-Canada-Mali | Mustt Mustt | Aam Zameen : Common Ground | Avokado Artists | 2011



Celestine Ukwu & His Philosopers National | Nigeria | Okwukwe Na Nchekwube | Ilo Abu Chi | Philips | 1974

Santrofi | Ghana | Domebi | Making Moves | Outhere | 2024

K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas | Ghana | Kyenkyen Bi Adi M'awu | K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas (Blue Album) | Ofo Bros | 1976



Mixed Grill | Nigeria | A Brand New Wayo | Cry For Peace And Love | Decca | 1979

N'Draman Blintch | Nigeria | Self Destruction | Cosmic Sounds | Cosmic Sounds | 1980



