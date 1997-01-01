The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Jan. 27, 2025, midnight
New music from Richmond's Miramar, whose second album Entre Tus Flores was released earlier this month; long tracks I didn't have time for on my best-reissues-of-2024 show by South Africa's Tete Mbambisa and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan; new global rock from Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Al-Qasar, Şatellites and Jupiter & Okwess; Santrofi leaps into the future of highlife; some Nigerian Afro-disco
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Miramar | RVA USA | Paradero | Entre Tus Flores | Ansonia | 2025
Miramar | RVA USA | Lo Que Me Das | Entre Tus Flores | Ansonia | 2025
El Gran Fellové | Cuba | El Yoyo | El Gran Fellové | RCA Victor | 1957
Cuarteto Los Zafiros | Cuba | La Caminadora | Los Zafiros | Areito | 1964

Tete Mbambisa | South Africa | African Day | African Day | As-Shams / The Sun | 2024-1976

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp | Switzerland-France | Coagule (Octobre) | Ventre Unique | Bongo Joe | 2024
Al-Qasar | Portugal-France-USA-Turkey-Algeria | Kişisel İsa (Personal Jesus) | Uncovered | Wewantsounds | 2024
Şatellites | Israel | Tisladi Mehmet Emmi | Tisladi Mehmet Emmi - Single | Batov | 2024
Jupiter & Okwess | RD Congo-Brazil-France | Les Bons Comptes (feat. Flavia Coelho) | Les Bons Comptes (feat. Flavia Coelho) - Single | Airfono | 2024

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan & Party | Pakistan | Khabram Raseed Imshab | Chain Of Light | Real World | 2024
Kiran Ahluwalia | India-Canada-Mali | Mustt Mustt | Aam Zameen : Common Ground | Avokado Artists | 2011

Celestine Ukwu & His Philosopers National | Nigeria | Okwukwe Na Nchekwube | Ilo Abu Chi | Philips | 1974
Santrofi | Ghana | Domebi | Making Moves | Outhere | 2024
K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas | Ghana | Kyenkyen Bi Adi M'awu | K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas (Blue Album) | Ofo Bros | 1976

Mixed Grill | Nigeria | A Brand New Wayo | Cry For Peace And Love | Decca | 1979
N'Draman Blintch | Nigeria | Self Destruction | Cosmic Sounds | Cosmic Sounds | 1980

01:59:48 1 Jan. 26, 2025
