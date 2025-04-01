The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Jan. 27, 2025, midnight
We'll Chant Down Babylon with The Chosen Brothers, do the Freedom Jazz Dance with Eddie Harris, and Keep the Magic Working with Solomon Burke.
UpFront Soul #2025.04 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
The Chosen Brothers March Down Babylon
Alpha Blondy Sales Racistes Jah Victory
Delroy Wilson & Jimmy Jones & Syl Johnson & Glenn Watts Is It Because I'm Black Worth Your Weight in Gold
The Whatnauts Why Can't People Be Colors Too On the Rocks
Sons of Kemet To Never Forget the Source Black to the Future
Gil Scott-Heron Save the Children Pieces of a Man
Bettye Lavette At the Mercy of a Man Bettye Lavette Selected Hits
Sister Rosetta Tharpe Jericho Gospel Train + Sister on Tour (Bonus Track Version)
Valerie June Mad About the Girl Universal Love: Wedding Songs Reimagined
Eddie Harris Freedom Jazz Dance The Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Disc 2
Nina Simone Obeah Woman It Is Finished
Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher Shanachie
Sam Cooke A Whole Lotta Woman Twistin' the Night Away
Solomon Burke Keep the Magic Working Soul Arrives! 1955-1961
Johnny Guitar Watson Tarzan The Funk Anthology 2014
Slim and the Soulful Saints Fish Head Funky 16 Corners 2011
Charles Leonard Funky Driver on a Funky Bus Bay Area Funk Luv 'n' Haight
Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace
Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic
Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box
Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles
Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul
Grant Green Hey Western Union Man "The Lost Grooves: Rare And Previously Unissued Slices Of Funk From The Vaults Of Blue Note, 67-70"
.ENDRECHERI. .ENDRECHERI. Brother
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul202504h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Jan. 27, 2025
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
Download File...
 