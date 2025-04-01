Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.04 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

The Chosen Brothers March Down Babylon

Alpha Blondy Sales Racistes Jah Victory

Delroy Wilson & Jimmy Jones & Syl Johnson & Glenn Watts Is It Because I'm Black Worth Your Weight in Gold

The Whatnauts Why Can't People Be Colors Too On the Rocks

Sons of Kemet To Never Forget the Source Black to the Future

Gil Scott-Heron Save the Children Pieces of a Man

Bettye Lavette At the Mercy of a Man Bettye Lavette Selected Hits

Sister Rosetta Tharpe Jericho Gospel Train + Sister on Tour (Bonus Track Version)

Valerie June Mad About the Girl Universal Love: Wedding Songs Reimagined

Eddie Harris Freedom Jazz Dance The Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Disc 2

Nina Simone Obeah Woman It Is Finished

Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher Shanachie

Sam Cooke A Whole Lotta Woman Twistin' the Night Away

Solomon Burke Keep the Magic Working Soul Arrives! 1955-1961

Johnny Guitar Watson Tarzan The Funk Anthology 2014

Slim and the Soulful Saints Fish Head Funky 16 Corners 2011

Charles Leonard Funky Driver on a Funky Bus Bay Area Funk Luv 'n' Haight

Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace

Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic

Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box

Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles

Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul

Grant Green Hey Western Union Man "The Lost Grooves: Rare And Previously Unissued Slices Of Funk From The Vaults Of Blue Note, 67-70"

.ENDRECHERI. .ENDRECHERI. Brother

Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985