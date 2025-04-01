We'll Chant Down Babylon with The Chosen Brothers, do the Freedom Jazz Dance with Eddie Harris, and Keep the Magic Working with Solomon Burke.
UpFront Soul #2025.04 Playlist Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night The Chosen Brothers March Down Babylon Alpha Blondy Sales Racistes Jah Victory Delroy Wilson & Jimmy Jones & Syl Johnson & Glenn Watts Is It Because I'm Black Worth Your Weight in Gold The Whatnauts Why Can't People Be Colors Too On the Rocks Sons of Kemet To Never Forget the Source Black to the Future Gil Scott-Heron Save the Children Pieces of a Man Bettye Lavette At the Mercy of a Man Bettye Lavette Selected Hits Sister Rosetta Tharpe Jericho Gospel Train + Sister on Tour (Bonus Track Version) Valerie June Mad About the Girl Universal Love: Wedding Songs Reimagined Eddie Harris Freedom Jazz Dance The Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Disc 2 Nina Simone Obeah Woman It Is Finished Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher Shanachie Sam Cooke A Whole Lotta Woman Twistin' the Night Away Solomon Burke Keep the Magic Working Soul Arrives! 1955-1961 Johnny Guitar Watson Tarzan The Funk Anthology 2014 Slim and the Soulful Saints Fish Head Funky 16 Corners 2011 Charles Leonard Funky Driver on a Funky Bus Bay Area Funk Luv 'n' Haight Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul Grant Green Hey Western Union Man "The Lost Grooves: Rare And Previously Unissued Slices Of Funk From The Vaults Of Blue Note, 67-70" .ENDRECHERI. .ENDRECHERI. Brother Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985