Daryle Lamont Jenkins - Antifascism, Then and Now

Subtitle: Burning Books Event Series

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Daryle Lamont Jenkins

Date Published: Jan. 27, 2025, midnight

Summary: Daryle Lamont Jenkins spoke at Burning Books, a radical bookstore in Buffalo, NY specializing in activism, social justice, and liberation struggles, on November 20, 2024.



https://burningbooks.com/



From Daryle’s bio:



Born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in nearby Somerset, Daryle Lamont Jenkins was influenced by the civil rights movement as a young man. At 19, while serving in the military, Daryle saw an episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show on the subject of Skinheads.That grew into a lifelong passion for documenting the hate politics of the right, and with the founding of One People’s Project, his passion found a home.



One People’s Project has played an instrumental role in exposing and causing the collapse of hate groups throughout the US, and aims to form a larger community of activists dedicated to antifascist work.



Idavox, the media outlet of One People’s Project, issues up-to-date reports on hate groups from around the country.



Daryle Lamont Jenkins was a consulting producer of the short film “Skin”, which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short.

Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and Burning Books.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

—



---



