Daryle Lamont Jenkins spoke at Burning Books, a radical bookstore in Buffalo, NY specializing in activism, social justice, and liberation struggles, on November 20, 2024.
From Daryle’s bio:
Born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in nearby Somerset, Daryle Lamont Jenkins was influenced by the civil rights movement as a young man. At 19, while serving in the military, Daryle saw an episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show on the subject of Skinheads.That grew into a lifelong passion for documenting the hate politics of the right, and with the founding of One People’s Project, his passion found a home.
One People’s Project has played an instrumental role in exposing and causing the collapse of hate groups throughout the US, and aims to form a larger community of activists dedicated to antifascist work.
Idavox, the media outlet of One People’s Project, issues up-to-date reports on hate groups from around the country.
Daryle Lamont Jenkins was a consulting producer of the short film “Skin”, which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short.
Daryle Lamont Jenkins - Antifascism, Then and Now
