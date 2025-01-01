Summary: What happens when a fiercely independent lawyer, an accidental diplomat, and a president with a talent for making enemies steps into the highest office in the land? You get John Adams—America’s most underrated Founding Father and the man who somehow managed to lead a nation while setting it on fire at the same time.

In this episode of The Buck Starts Here, Kyle and Eric take a deep dive into Adams’ presidency—one filled with international intrigue, domestic chaos, and a brand-new navy that wasn’t quite sure what it was doing yet. From the diplomatic disaster of the XYZ Affair to the highly controversial Alien and Sedition Acts (because jailing your critics is always a great look), Adams' term was anything but smooth sailing.

But Adams wasn’t just a political lightning rod—he was also a man with deep moral convictions, a complicated relationship with power, and a front-row seat to the rise of political parties that would shape the country for centuries. The hosts break down the economic struggles of the era, the role of privateers in early American naval strategy, and why Adams’ biggest problem might have been the shadow of George Washington himself.

Kyle and Eric bring their signature mix of history, humor, and economic insight to untangle the mess, the myths, and the legacy of America’s most reluctant one-term president.



Tune in to hear the unexpected stories, the economic realities, and the fiery debates that made Adams’ presidency one for the history books.