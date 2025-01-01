The Late Anita Bryant’s Lost Cause & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-27-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Donald Trump; The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde; Anita Bryant.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 28, 2025, midnight

Summary: How Anita Bryant accidentally boosted LGBTQ activism; Ghana’s new president declares the West African nation’s anti-queer “family values” bill dead, wedding bills finally ring for Thailand’s lesbian and gay couples, trans rights top Trump’s grievance agenda, Rubio’s first act at the U.S. State Department is a Pride flag ban, queer youth crisis hotlines burn following Trump’s election and inauguration, and Episcopal Bishop Budde is no friend of an unmerciful Trump.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Wendy Natividad & David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Anita Bryant feature produced by Brian DeShazor, with thanks to Lucia Chappelle, David Hunt, The Pacifica Radio Archives, and the American Archive of Public Broadcasting. Archival correspondents included members of the “Fresh Fruit” Gay Collective on KPFA/Berkeley, CA; and Gary Taylor, Bob Basker, Jim Kepner, and Lucia Chappelle from KPFK/Los Angeles’ queer radio show “IMRU”. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: America; Anita Bryant.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

