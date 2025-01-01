The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Ayoola Dominic
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Jan. 28, 2025, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a break from worrying about the election and look beyond these shores. First, we speak to Ayoola Dominic, the CEO and Co-Founder of Koolboks - an innovative refrigeration solution for the large swaths of sub-Saharan Africa that don’t have reliable access to electricity. We get an in-depth look at the company’s technology, learn about the challenges they’re facing and discuss the relationship between Koolboks and the Clinton Global Initiative. Then, we revisit part of our 2023 conversation with author Tim Killeen who has chronicled efforts to curb deforestation in the Amazon.
Track: Magnificent Seven
Artist: The Clash
Album: Sandinista!
Label: CBS
Year: 1980

Track: Cold, Cold Feeling
Artist: T-Bone Walker
Album: N/A
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1951

Track: Cool, Cool River
Artist: Paul Simon
Album: Rhythm of the Saints
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1990

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Jan. 28, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 