Summary: This book gives an extraordinary and timely update to the fraudulent claim that Iraq possessed Weapons of Mass Destruction. It’s a detailed insider account of how a Pentagon cabal strategized to manipulate intelligence, pressure the United Nations, forced a Congressional authorization for the use of force, and scared the American people after 9/11 into supporting an attack on Iraq.



Dennis Fritz is a Pentagon insider and senior enlisted leader with nearly three decades standing. He worked directly for - and advised - some of the most senior General Officers in the Department of Defense. They included General Richard B. Myers, who served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the height of the Iraq War.



After military retirement, Fritz found himself inside Donald Rumsfeld’s Pentagon working for Douglas Feith, the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and key architect of the case in favor of war. Fritz’ access to thousands of personal handwritten notes, documents, and Pentagon’s internal conversations, allowed him to tell the hidden story of why America invaded Iraq.



Reviewers of the book, Deadly Betrayal, say that Dennis Fritz discovered three reasons for the misguided Iraq War: To restore American “credibility” in the Middle East. To go to war on Israel’s behalf. And to deliver “democracy” at gunpoint. The results were a massive failure on all counts. The reviewers state that the lessons of the Iraq War remain crucial for our own time, as various lobbies continue to try to manipulate the US into still more unnecessary and reckless wars - such as an attack on Iran.



In spite of the historic and contemporary significance of the book it has remained shrouded in silence. On Oct 30, 2024 Judge Andrew Napolitano gave Dennis Fritz one of the first interviews on his YouTube channel: Judging Freedom. Judge Napolitano served as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge and as legal analyst for Fox News. After his career in TV, Napolitano started his own Youtube show - Judging Freedom.



You can watch the full 24 minute interview on YouTube. Search for the title: Dennis Fritz: Why the US Invaded Afghanistan and Iraq.





DATE: Oct. 30, 2024

